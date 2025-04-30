Meier scored a goal on five shots, added seven hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Meier had four points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over five playoff contests. The 28-year-old winger continues to be a part of the Devils' core and will likely be a big all-around contributor in 2025-26. He had 53 points, 141 hits, 65 blocks, 58 PIM, 239 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 80 regular-season contests this year.