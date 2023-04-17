Meier (illness) was back on the ice for Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

As expected, Meier should be good to go for Game 1 against the Rangers on Tuesday after missing practice Saturday because of food poisoning. He produced nine goals, 14 points, 72 shots on net and 42 hits in 21 games with the Devils in 2022-23 after being acquired from San Jose on Feb. 26. Meier is projected to begin the postseason on New Jersey's third line but still could see playing time on the top power-play combination.