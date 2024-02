Meier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old winger got the Devils on the board early in the second period before setting up Jesper Bratt for what proved to be the game-winner late in the third. It's Meier's first multi-point performance since Dec. 23, and over 16 games since returning from an abdominal injury in mid-January, he's managed a tepid two goals and nine points.