Sharangovich scored a short-handed goal and drew an assist during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.
Sharangovich has scored in consecutive contests for the first time since he collected tallies in four-straight outings last season (Feb. 15-28). The 24-year-old center scored Saturday while fighting off a man-advantage situation. Before producing three points during his past two appearances, Sharangovich went pointless in six outings. Sharangovich, who added three shots Saturday, secured his first multi-point game since Nov. 1.
