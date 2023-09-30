Killorn is expected to be unavailable for four-to-six weeks after suffering a fractured finger in Wednesday's preseason contest versus San Jose.

Killorn is expected to be a key member of the Ducks after signing four-year, $25 million contract with with the team in July. As a member of the Lightning last season, he posted personal bests with 27 goals and 64 points in 82 contests. Killorn's absence could result in a larger role for Frank Vatrano at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.