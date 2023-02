Grant logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Grant has three helpers over his last two games, coinciding with his move up to the top line. The forward helped out on tallies by Kevin Shattenkirk and Cam Fowler in the second period. Grant is up to six points, 28 shots on goal, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 19 appearances this season. He may still be a solid DFS option until he returns to a bottom-six role.