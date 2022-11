Gibson stopped 41 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Gibson snapped a three-game losing streak with one of his best outings of the season. This was the fifth time he's faced more than 40 shots in a game, and he's won two of those starts. The 29-year-old still has relatively lackluster season numbers with a 4-11-1 record, a 4.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 16 appearances. He's started five games in a row, matching his season high, so he could be due for a rest soon.