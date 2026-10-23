Gibson sustained an upper-body injury versus the Canucks on Thursday and is questionable to return to the game.

Per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the issue was Gibson getting something in his eye. Gibson stopped four of five shots over two periods prior to his exit. Michal Postava replaced him in goal, as the Red Wings are also without Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed). If Gibson can't finish Thursday's game, his status will be questionable heading into Saturday's contest versus the Flames. The Red Wings would also need to make a move to call-up a goalie, likely Carter Gylander, to fill in at the NHL level in that scenario.