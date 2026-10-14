Gibson stopped 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

The 33-year-old was the busier netminder on the night as Detroit got out-shot 37-27, and there wasn't much Gibson could do to deny the OT winner after Jack Hughes got sprung for a clean breakaway on him. Gibson has started five of six games for the Wings to begin the season, going 1-3-1 with a shaky 3.76 GAA and .863 save percentage, but his strong performance in his debut with the team last season has likely earned him a fair amount of leeway as the No. 1 goalie.