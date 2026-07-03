Ducks' Leo Carlsson: Accepts massive offer sheet

Carlsson accepted a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with the Flyers on Friday. Anaheim has seven days to either match the contract or allow him to join Philadelphia.

The Ducks would receive four first-round picks from Philadelphia if Anaheim declines to match the offer sheet, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. The 21-year-old logged 70 regular-season outings in 2025-26 and set career highs with 29 goals and 67 points. He's got plenty of upside, so it's not hard to see why Philadelphia is interested in him. Still, this would give him the highest cap hit of any player in 2026-27, ahead of even Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million) and Leon Draisaitl ($14 million). When coupled with the draft picks the Flyers would have to surrender, Philadelphia is taking a big risk. However, the Flyers' move has also put Anaheim in the awkward position of either giving Carlsson significantly more than they likely wanted or watching a young star leave just as Anaheim had seemingly transitioned from a rebuilding squad into a genuine contender.