Dostal will defend the road net against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dostal has won five of his last six outings (5-0-1), stopping 163 of 177 shots. He has a 16-13-5 record with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 10th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.