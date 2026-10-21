Dostal made 22 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

All three goals against Dostal came within two and a half minutes of each other late in the first period, including a power-play tally by Simon Holmstrom that proved to be the game-winner. The 26-year-old netminder stood tall the rest of the way, but the Ducks couldn't draw level. Dostal has lost three straight decision, allowing at least three goals each time, and through seven outings to begin the season he's gone 3-4-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .881 save percentage.