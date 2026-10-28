Dostal stopped 27 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Ducks twice held a three-goal advantage, but Dostal imploded in the third period. He allowed three goals over the last seven-plus minutes, and then Filip Hronek's power-play tally in overtime completed Vancouver's comeback. Dostal is not living up to expectations at this point in the season, having allowed three or more goals in seven of his nine outings. He's at a 4-4-1 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .872 save percentage on the year. The Ducks' next game is at home versus the Sabres on Thursday.