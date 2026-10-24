Dostal will guard the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Flyers, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal is currently on a three-game losing streak, with his most recent loss coming in a close game against the Islanders earlier in the Ducks' road trip. Overall, the 26-year-old backstop has a 3-4-0 record, a 3.17 GAA and an .881 save percentage across seven appearances. He's ceded more work to Ville Husso as of late, and if he can't get back on track against the Flyers on Saturday that trend could continue. For now, Dostal is an untrustworthy fantasy option outside of deep leagues, but his favorable matchup against Philadelphia on Saturday could help him get kickstarted.