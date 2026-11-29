Dostal surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Dostal has been given a few chances to get some momentum, but he's wasted them all. He still hasn't won since Oct. 24 versus the Flyers, and he's allowed 27 goals on 151 shots over his seven outings since then. On the year, Dostal is 4-8-1 with a 3.97 GAA and an .856 save percentage through 15 games. Laurent Brossoit remains the top option to poach starts while he's on the NHL roster, though the Ducks may give Dostal or Ville Husso games to delay a potential waivers-related decision on Brossoit. Brossoit would require waivers to be reassigned if he plays in three more games. None of the Ducks' goalies will be a good option when the team hosts the Wild on Tuesday.