Dostal will patrol the road net in Monday's road clash against the Kraken, per the NHL Media Site.

Dostal will look to get back on track Monday, as he's been kept out of the win column in each of his last five appearances. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder has posted a 4-6-1 record, a 3.94 GAA and an .857 save percentage across 13 outings this season. Given Ville Husso's recent success, Dostal is an untrustworthy fantasy option for the time being given his lack of opportunities. He'll lead the Ducks onto the ice Monday against the Kraken, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.25 goals per game this season.