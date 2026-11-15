Dostal allowed six goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Dostal's first attempt to retake control of the No. 1 job fell flat. Laurent Brossoit is in the AHL for now, but he's been the only goalie to consistently rack up wins for the Ducks lately. Dostal is winless in his last three outings, allowing 15 goals on 69 shots in that span. For the year, he's at a 4-5-1 record with a 3.98 GAA and an .856 save percentage over 11 starts. Ville Husso is likely to start versus the Flames on Sunday, and a good performance from him could lead to Dostal getting another extended stretch of time on the bench.