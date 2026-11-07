Dostal stopped eight of 11 shots over one period of Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Dostal got the starts, but he was pulled after a bad first period. He then watched as Ville Husso stopped all 10 shots over the last two frames to lead the Ducks to a comeback win. Head coach Joel Quenneville has already sent a message by turning to both of those goalies by giving Laurent Brossoit three straight starts prior to Friday, and Dostal did nothing to regain trust with his performance in this one. He's at risk of getting benched altogether, at least until he has a game good enough to get back in the mix. Dostal is 4-4-1 with a 3.76 GAA and an .866 save percentage over 10 starts this season. The Ducks are set to host the Penguins on Sunday, but don't count on Dostal getting the nod for that one.