Dostal will patrol the road crease Friday versus the Flames, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal will be making his first start since Oct. 27, as his poor play early in the season led to Laurent Brossoit being brought up from AHL San Diego. Brossoit has won all three of his starts since his recall, but he's allowed at least three goals in all of those games, so this is a good opportunity for Dostal to reclaim the starting gig. It will be a favorable matchup for Dostal to do so, as Calgary has generated just 2.44 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the NHL. Dostal allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 home loss to the Flames on Oct. 13.