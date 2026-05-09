Dostal stopped five of eight shots in the first period of Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Dostal was replaced by Ville Husso at the start of the second period. This was the second time Dostal's been pulled from a contest this postseason -- he also got the hook in Game 5 of the first round against the Oilers. Head coach Joel Quenneville was noncommittal about his goalie choice for Sunday's Game 4 in his postgame comments, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune, so it is questionable if Dostal will get a chance to bounce back from this outing.