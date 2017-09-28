Play

Anaheim placed Liambas on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 28-year-old blueliner is nothing more than an organizational depth player at this stage in his career, as he's only appeared in a single NHL contest since entering the AHL in 2012-13. He'll likely remain in the minors for the entire 2017-18 campaign.

