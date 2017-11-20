Ducks' Michael Liambas: Recalled from minors
Liambas was called up from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
The 28-year-old will be called upon as Anaheim remarkably has five forwards on injured reserve at the moment. Liambas recorded 11 points in 72 games last season in AHL Milwaukee but has yet to record a point in the NHL.
More News
-
Ducks' Michael Liambas: Waived Thursday•
-
Ducks' Michael Liambas: Signs with Anaheim•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Assigned to minors•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Recalled from AHL Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Waived for purpose of reassignment•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Procures contract with Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...