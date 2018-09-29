Liambas was waived by the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Liambas actually toiled in the AHL from 2010-17 before finally getting a cup of coffee with the Predators and Ducks, respectively, the past two seasons. Expect the 5-foot-10, 196-pound depth winger to be called up only if injuries deplete the Wild up front this season; he'll need to clear waivers first, but that seems inevitable.