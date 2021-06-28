Liambas announced his retirement via his personal Instagram on Monday.
Liambas spent most of his professional career playing at the ECHL and AHL levels. He most recently suited up for 43 games with AHL Iowa during the 2019-20 campaign. The 32-year-old appeared in eight career NHL games, notching one assist and racking up 21 PIM.
