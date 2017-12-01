Liambas was placed on IR with an undisclosed ailment Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Although Liambas logged just 4:37 of ice time Wednesday, it's hard to say with certainty that when he was injured, considering he is averaging a mere 5:17 to begin with. Given the winger's minimal opportunities, fantasy owners in all but the deepest of formats will likely be unaffected by his absence. In the meantime, recently acquired Joe Blandisi will fill out the lineup.