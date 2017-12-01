Ducks' Michael Liambas: Lands on injured reserve
Liambas was placed on IR with an undisclosed ailment Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Although Liambas logged just 4:37 of ice time Wednesday, it's hard to say with certainty that when he was injured, considering he is averaging a mere 5:17 to begin with. Given the winger's minimal opportunities, fantasy owners in all but the deepest of formats will likely be unaffected by his absence. In the meantime, recently acquired Joe Blandisi will fill out the lineup.
More News
-
Ducks' Michael Liambas: Recalled from minors•
-
Ducks' Michael Liambas: Waived Thursday•
-
Ducks' Michael Liambas: Signs with Anaheim•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Assigned to minors•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Recalled from AHL Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Michael Liambas: Waived for purpose of reassignment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...