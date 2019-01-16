Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Heads on conditioning stint

The Ducks assigned Eaves (back) to AHL San Diego on a conditioning loan Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Eaves has been sidelined since Nov. 9 due to a fractured rib and back spasms, so the Ducks will undoubtedly proceed with caution to ensure he's back to 100 percent before rejoining the big club's lineup. The veteran forward can stay with Anaheim's minor-league affiliate for a maximum of 14 days, which means he'll definitely be back with the Ducks following the NHL's upcoming All-Star break.