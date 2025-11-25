McQueen was named a Hockey East Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

McQueen had two goals and an assist for Providence College, which split the week's two-game set versus UMass-Amherst. McQueen is up to four goals and 11 points over 13 appearances this season, overcoming a slow start to the year. The freshman forward should continue to be able to grow his offense, and the Ducks will be keeping an eye on their 2025 first-rounder's progress, as should dynasty fantasy managers.