McQueen committed to Providence College ahead of the 2025-26 season.

McQueen was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, so it's hard to imagine he will spend a full four seasons in the NCAA. Still, it's a strong addition for the Friars as long as the 18-year-old winger can avoid any additional back problems. When healthy, McQueen offers strong offensive upside, racking up 10 goals and 10 assists in just 17 regular-season games for WHL Brandon last year.