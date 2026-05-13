Poehling (upper body) will miss Thursday's Game 6 matchup against Vegas, and there's no timeline for his return to the lineup, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Poehling has contributed four goals and five points in 11 playoff appearances this year. Jansen Harkins might return to the lineup after spending the past two games as a healthy scratch. However, the Ducks are also considering dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The availability of blueliners Radko Gudas (lower body) and Drew Helleson (undisclosed) will likely influence whether the Ducks go with seven defensemen in Thursday's contest.