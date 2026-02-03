Colangelo was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.

After appearing in two of nine games for the Ducks since his call-up Jan. 16, Colangelo will return to San Diego for his third stint with the AHL club this season. Across 23 games with the Gulls this season, he has seven goals and 16 points. Before his call-up to the NHL, the 24-year-old winger had a 10-point, nine-game streak built up, which he'll look to continue following his return. While he has produced just one goal across nine games in the NHL so far this season, Colangelo could be recalled if Anaheim runs into injury troubles down the stretch of the campaign.