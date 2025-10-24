Colangelo scored a goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

Colangelo stretched the Ducks' lead to 5-3 in the third period, but they still had to fend off another push from the Bruins after that. To begin 2025-26, Colangelo has been a part-time player, which hasn't afforded him the opportunity to build off a strong final quarter of 2024-25. He's at one goal, two shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating through four appearances. Once Chris Kreider (illness) returns, Colangelo will be competing with Ross Johnston and Nikita Nesterenko for two spots in the lineup.