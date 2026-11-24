Colangelo scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Colangelo has been fading out of favor -- this was just his fourth appearance in the last eight games. He snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 24-year-old is at two goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, 34 hits and 17 PIM across 17 appearances, often working in a bottom-six role when he draws into the lineup. He'll have a chance to play regularly while the Ducks wait for one of A.J. Greer (upper body), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body) or Ryan Poehling (knee) to return.