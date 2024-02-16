Vladar (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.

Vladar has missed the last eight games with his lower-body issue, but he could be back between the pipes as soon as Saturday versus Detroit or Monday against the Jets. Jacob Markstrom's name has begun to circle in trade rumors, and if he's dealt by the March 8 trade deadline, Vladar should see a major uptick in playing time down the stretch. Vladar's gone 7-7-2 while posting a 3.27 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 16 appearances this season.