Vladar stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Vladar was able to help the Flyers secure their first win of the campaign with a sharp performance in goal. He's looked better over his last two outings, giving up a total of three goals on 57 shots in those games. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is at a 1-3-1 record with a 3.58 GAA and an .889 save percentage through five starts. Joseph Woll has played fairly well in his opportunities, so Vladar will have to do some work to regain a clear advantage for the No. 1 job between the pipes -- they've alternated over the last seven games. The Flyers will be in for a tough matchup when they host the Avalanche on Monday.