Vladar stopped 16 of 19 shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vladar was only credited with a goal against for three of the four tallies he was on the ice for, as Vasily Podkolzin's power-play goal was banked on off a Flyers' defender. Following Sunday's loss, the 29-year-old Vladar now holds a 3-5-4 record, a 3.31 GAA and an .874 GAA over 12 appearances this season. He has been kept out of the win column in each of his last four starts and is trending away from replicating his 29-win campaign across 52 regular-season outings in 2025-26. He should be left on waivers until the Flyers take a step forward as a team.