Wolf will patrol the visiting crease in St. Louis on Thursday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has won his last three games, and is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts, with a 1.99 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Overall, the Flames' No. 1 goaltender is 15-6-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He has finally come into his own as an NHL goalkeeper after he was considered one of the top goaltenders in the minors the last three seasons. The Blues are averaging 2.80 goals per game, 24th in the NHL this season.