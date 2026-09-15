Hanley (upper body) has been cleared to participate in Calgary's training camp, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Hanley sustained the injury in late March and ultimately missed the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Across 68 regular-season outings last season, he recorded seven assists, 43 shots on goal, 42 hits and 90 blocked shots. The 35-year-old blueliner is entering his third full season with the Flames and will compete for a depth role in the team's defensive core. As a left-shot defenseman, his main competition will be Yan Kuznetsov and Abram Wiebe.