Hanley (illness) will miss Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes due to an illness, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hanley was reported to be under the weather Saturday, meaning he'll miss his first game since Nov. 18. The 34-year-old blueliner has seven assists, 34 shots on goal, 38 hits and 76 blocked shots across 58 games this season. In his absence, the newly acquired Olli Maatta is set to make his debut for Calgary and should occupy Hanley's spot on the depth chart. Hanley's next chance to return is Monday's matchup against the Capitals, which marks the start of Calgary's upcoming road trip.