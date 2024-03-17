Weegar notched three assists and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Weegar contributed to the win all night, providing three assists and leading all skaters with 24:30 of ice time. He also added two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He has been rock solid for the Flames since Chris Tanev was traded to the Stars and continues to build on his career year. With 15 goals and 36 points on the season, he is a player fantasy managers may want to consider rostering if he is available.