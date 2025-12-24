Weegar scored a goal on two shots and racked up 22 PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Weegar was called for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second period, but he stayed hot in the penalty box, which led to him getting a game misconduct as well. The 31-year-old defenseman has turned things around in the last couple of weeks with two goals and five assists over his last seven games, including a tally before his ejection Tuesday. Overall, he's at three goals, 12 points, 87 shots on net, 93 hits, 78 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 37 appearances. Weegar's non-scoring production should keep him on the radar in fantasy, though his down year on offense has taken him out of must-have territory in standard formats.