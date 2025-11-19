Andersson recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Andersson set up Matthew Coronato's power-play goal late in the second period and later added a tally of his own in the early stages of the final frame. However, those contributions weren't enough to secure a victory for Calgary. Andersson is up to nine points this season, but four of those (two goals, two helpers) have come over his last four games.