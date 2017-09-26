Flames' Spencer Foo: Cut from training camp
The Flames released Foo from training camp and assigned him to AHL Stockton on Tuesday.
The highly touted prospect out of Union College had hoped to secure a spot on Calgary's Opening Night roster after committing to the team as a free agent on July 1, but he'll now need to impress with the club's AHL affiliate before getting another shot with the Flames. Foo is definitely worth a stash in dynasty formats.
