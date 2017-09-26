Play

The Flames released Foo from training camp and assigned him to AHL Stockton on Tuesday.

The highly touted prospect out of Union College had hoped to secure a spot on Calgary's Opening Night roster after committing to the team as a free agent on July 1, but he'll now need to impress with the club's AHL affiliate before getting another shot with the Flames. Foo is definitely worth a stash in dynasty formats.

