Foo has signed a contract with HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Foo was unable to secure a regular role with the Flames over the past two seasons after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in June of 2017, so he's decided to take his talents overseas to Russia's top league. It's possible that the Union College product won't ever return to the NHL, but he may now get the chance to play for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics.