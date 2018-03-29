Flames' Spencer Foo: Up from AHL
Foo was recalled from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
Foo failed to make it past training camp in the fall, but he's racked up 20 goals and 17 assists over 59 games in the AHL this season to earn his first promotion. The 23-year-old winger could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Blue Jackets, though there's no guarantee he will be in the lineup with 12 other healthy forwards available.
