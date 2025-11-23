Vladar made 32 saves on 35 attempts on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Vladar's breakout campaign continued Saturday as he allowed just one goal in each period. With the win, the 28-year-old goaltender is up to an 8-4-0 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 13 starts this season. Vladar has won four of his last six games for a Flyers team that has been surprisingly competitive so far this season. His start Saturday marked his third consecutive time leading Philadelphia onto the ice, suggesting Vladar has established himself as the top option in net over Samuel Ersson. Vladar hasn't exceeded 30 starts in any previous regular season, so it remains to be seen how he handles a larger workload moving forward, but he has been one of the league's best netminders so far and is a strong streaming option in fantasy.