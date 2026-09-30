Vladar is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar is getting the assignment in the Flyers' season opener after posting a 29-14-7 record, 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage in 52 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. He was very effective against the Penguins in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, going 4-2 with a 1.61 GAA and a .937 save percentage in six outings, so he'll naturally be looking to extend that success. Pittsburgh is still a strong adversary, though the Penguins will be missing one of their top forwards in Bryan Rust, who is on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury.