Vladar (upper body) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's Opening Night contest against the Penguins, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar has been trending towards being available for the Flyers' season opener, and he confirmed that he'll be available for Wednesday's playoff rematch with the Penguins. The 29-year-old backstop had a breakout season in 2025-26, where he posted a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 52 regular-season outings. It remains to be seen whether Vladar or Joseph Woll will get the start Wednesday. However, Vladar dominated against Pittsburgh in the postseason, compiling a 4-2-0 record, a 1.61 GAA and a .937 save percentage, so he could be in for a successful fantasy outing if the Flyers elect to roll with him over Woll.