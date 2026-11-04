Vladar allowed three goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar struggled early, giving up the three goals over the first 21 minutes. The 29-year-old stayed in the game and gave the Flyers a chance at a comeback, which came up just a little short. Vladar hadn't lost in regulation since Oct. 10 versus the Bruins. This was also the first time he's made consecutive starts this season. The Czech goalie has a 3-4-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .883 save percentage, but he has settled in at a more acceptable level since his awful first two weeks. The Flyers are heading out on the road next, beginning with Thursday's game versus the Rangers. Don't be surprise to see Vladar and Joseph Woll receiving roughly equal work during the five-game trip.