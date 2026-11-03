Vladar will defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Wild, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar earned his third win across his last four tries in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Mammoth. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop is up to a 3-3-2 record, a 3.23 GAA and an .885 save percentage across eight appearances this season. He's trending in the right direction after a slow start to the season, and he's slated to make his first set of back-to-back starts in Tuesday's clash. If he can impress in a tough outing against Minnesota, Vladar could begin to work his way back towards being the true No. 1 option over Joseph Woll.