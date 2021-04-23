Provorov dished out two power-play assists to go with five shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Provorov's playmaking from the point led to a pair of James van Riemsdyk deflections with the extra man. The Russian blueliner's pair of power-play points in this one matched his total from the previous 19 games, but he's been chipping in regularly at even strength and has 24 points in 46 games overall.